Summarize Simplifying... In short Vicky Kaushal, known for his versatile acting in Rajkumar Hirani's films, is set to appear next in Laxman Utekar's 'Chhaava,' alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna.

Additionally, Kaushal will star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War' with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, where they will portray characters from the Indian Armed Forces. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Vicky Kaushal in talks with Rajkumar Hirani for his next film

After 'Sanju,' 'Dunki,' Vicky Kaushal, Rajkumar Hirani might collaborate again

By Tanvi Gupta 03:58 pm Nov 06, 202403:58 pm

What's the story Chhaava actor Vicky Kaushal is said to be in talks with acclaimed director Rajkumar Hirani for a third collaboration, according to Telly Chakkar. The project is special as it will be Kaushal's first lead role under Hirani's direction. The report adds that Hirani approached Kaushal after considering other actors for the lead in his upcoming film. The duo has previously collaborated on films Sanju (2018) and Dunki (2023).

Career highlights

Kaushal's acting prowess and upcoming projects

Kaushal's acting chops have been lauded, irrespective of a film's box office fate. His ability to emote, be it dancing or cracking jokes, has made him the best performer in Hirani's previous movies. On the other hand, Kaushal will next be seen in Laxman Utekar's Chhaava with Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. Per reports, Chhaava's release has been pushed from its December 6 slot to avoid a clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.

New venture

Kaushal's role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War'

Apart from Chhaava, Kaushal is also a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, where he will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. In the film, both Kapoor and Kaushal will be seen playing characters from the Indian Armed Forces. Recently, pictures and videos of Kapoor and Kaushal from their Jodhpur trip went viral on social media.