Khurrana, who previously worked with producer Vijan on 'Bala', is eager to deliver another innovative cinematic experience.

'Thama' will release on Diwali 2025

'Total wildcard': Ayushmann Khurrana excited for Maddock's 'Thama'

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:41 pm Nov 06, 202401:41 pm

What's the story Maddock Films is expanding its successful horror-comedy universe with a new film titled Thama, starring Ayushmann Khurrana. This will be Khurrana's first venture in the genre and the film will be released on Diwali 2025. Speaking exclusively to Variety, Khurrana said he was excited to join this universe. "I'm excited that Dinesh Vijan feels this is the best time for me to enter his blockbuster horror-comedy universe in and as Thama," he said.

Unique twist

'Thama' will introduce a love story to the horror-comedy universe

Thama is the first of its kind in Maddock's horror-comedy universe as it brings in the love story angle. Khurrana emphasized this, saying, "The fact that Thama is the first love story of the horror comedy universe is all the more exciting." "The promise of it being a 'bloody' love story is also a supremely unique and a compelling pitch for today's audience who want clutter-breaking theatrical experiences."

Production details

'Thama' boasts a star-studded cast and skilled production team

Calling it "a total wildcard," Khurrana called Thama "a film that no one has seen in India." Thama boasts an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and has been written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara. Producers Vijan and Amar Kaushik are at the helm of the project. Khurrana had previously worked with Vijan on Bala and sees Thama as another opportunity for innovation in cinema.

Actor's perspective

Khurrana's enthusiasm for 'Thama' and Maddock's track record

Khurrana said he can't wait to join the sets of Thama and deliver an unforgettable big-screen experience with Vijan and his team. Calling Thama a project of a lifetime, he said, "I know that I will give my heart and soul for people to hopefully shower it with unanimous love." The film comes after Maddock's recent hits Stree 2 and Munjya, further establishing the production house's knack for horror-comedy.