What's the story

A rare oil painting of Mahatma Gandhi will go under the hammer in London next month.

The 1931 portrait by British-American artist Clare Leighton is expected to fetch between $67,000-$95,000 (₹57.6-₹81.7 lakh) at Bonhams auction from July 7-15.

"Not only is this a rare work by Clare Leighton,..it is also thought to be the only oil painting of Mahatma Gandhi which he sat for," said Rhyanon Demery, Bonhams Head of Sale for Travel and Exploration.