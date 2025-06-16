Rare Gandhi painting up for auction; expected to fetch whopping...
What's the story
A rare oil painting of Mahatma Gandhi will go under the hammer in London next month.
The 1931 portrait by British-American artist Clare Leighton is expected to fetch between $67,000-$95,000 (₹57.6-₹81.7 lakh) at Bonhams auction from July 7-15.
Family heirloom
'Painting might best return to India'
Caspar Leighton, the artist's great-nephew who inherited the painting, described it as a "likely hidden treasure," AFP reported.
He said, "There's my family's story, but the story in this portrait is so much greater. It's a story for millions of people across the world."
He added that it might be best if the painting returned to India, as that's where it belongs.
Auction details
Only known oil painting of Gandhi
The painting was first displayed in London in November 1931.
Its only other known public display was at a Clare Leighton exhibition at the Boston Public Library in 1978.
Demery added, "Not only is this a rare work by Clare Leighton...it is also thought to be the only oil painting of Mahatma Gandhi which he sat for."
Restoration history
Painting attacked by 'Hindu extremist'
The portrait was attacked with a knife by a "Hindu extremist" allegedly linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the early 1970s, said Leighton's family.
While there are no official records of the attack, a label on the back of the painting confirms its restoration in the US in 1974.
Demery pointed out that Gandhi's face has a deep gash shadow where it was damaged during restoration.