SKN alleges producer tried to sabotage Prabas's 'The Raja Saab'
What's the story
Producer Sreenivas Kumar Naidu, popularly known as SKN, recently made some shocking allegations during the teaser launch of director Maruthi Dasari's upcoming film The Raja Saab.
He claimed that a Tollywood producer attempted to "negatively campaign" against the Prabhas-starrer.
SKN credited Prabhas for not succumbing to these alleged attempts at sabotage.
Allegations
'See how the same producer will talk positively...'
SKN, who seemed to be in high spirits at the launch event in Hyderabad, said, "I am well aware of how a producer tried to negatively campaign on this film when they began shooting."
"Now see how the same producer will talk positively about the film tomorrow."
He added that Prabhas's dedication to the project was instrumental in its success despite these alleged negative campaigns.
Director's perspective
Director Maruthi on initial producer backing out
Maruthi, whose last film, Pakka Commercial (2022), underperformed, also shared his experience with the project.
He revealed that the initial producer had backed out of funding The Raja Saab. However, he was encouraged to continue making the film after Prabhas expressed interest in the story.
"I wondered why he was trusting me so much. I realized I need to move forward and that I hadn't come to Hyderabad to give it all up," he said.
Film details
Film to release on December 5
The Raja Saab, produced by Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory, also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar.
The teaser suggests that the film is set in a haveli haunted by a greedy Raja.
It will be released in theaters on December 5.