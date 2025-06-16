'The Raja Saab' teaser: Prabhas promises magical dose of horror-comedy
The much-awaited teaser for Prabhas's upcoming film The Raja Saab was released on Monday.
The two-minute-long clip offers a sneak peek into the grand visuals that blend folklore and horror elements, with heavy use of VFX.
Directed by Maruthi, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar.
It will be released on December 5 after being postponed from its original date of April 10.
Teaser details
The teaser promises an enjoyable, thrilling ride
The teaser of The Raja Saab showcases Prabhas in a vibrant, funny avatar, alongside Agerwal, Mohanan, and Kumar. Dutt's performance, wrapped in mystery, is another major highlight.
The film promises a charming mix of horror, comedy, and fantasy elements that is slightly reminiscent of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.
The makers have described the film as "more glamorous, entertaining, and colorful" than anything Prabhas has done before.
Twitter Post
Watch the teaser here
PRABHAS IN & AS 'THE RAJA SAAB' – TEASER IS HERE – 5 DEC 2025 RELEASE… This looks like a KING-SIZED ENTERTAINER, with #Prabhas in SUPER FORM.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 16, 2025
The much-anticipated teaser of #TheRajaSaab is now LIVE.#TheRajaSaabTeaser 🔗: https://t.co/hAuZrldc0H#TheRajaSaab hits theatres on… pic.twitter.com/m11zvIGKmp
Director's perspective
'The Raja Saab is a journey between...'
At the teaser launch event, director Maruthi described The Raja Saab as a "genre-defying journey" that flows between horror and fantasy, reality and surrealism.
He added, "At its heart, it's about emotion but surrounded by magic, mystery, and madness."
The film has been in production since 2022 under B4U Motion Pictures and AA Films.
It has music by Thaman S., cinematography by Karthik Palani, and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.