The much-awaited teaser for Prabhas's upcoming film The Raja Saab was released on Monday.

The two-minute-long clip offers a sneak peek into the grand visuals that blend folklore and horror elements, with heavy use of VFX.

Directed by Maruthi, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar.

It will be released on December 5 after being postponed from its original date of April 10.