On social media, Kher revealed he had imagined only Nassar for this character.

He wrote, "Even though #NasserSir is younger than me, it is because of his legendary film career that the 'SIR' comes out automatically when I am referring to him."

"His acting graph and his list of films are an actor's dream. Thevar Magan, Bombay, Anne Sivam, Nayakan, Bahubali.... I can go on and on."

"He is an OUTSTANDING actor, highly respected and generous!"