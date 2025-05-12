First look: Nassar joins Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi' as Brigadier Rao
What's the story
On Monday, Anupam Kher unveiled veteran actor Nassar's first poster from his upcoming directorial, Tanvi The Great.
The film stars Nassar as Brigadier Rao.
The movie, which marks Kher's return to direction after Om Jai Jagadish (2002), also stars Pallavi Joshi and Jackie Shroff, among others.
Its release date is awaited.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the poster here
ACTORS of TANVI THE GREAT: Even though #NasserSir is younger than me, it is because of his legendary film career that the ‘SIR’ comes out automatically when I am referring to him. His acting graph and his list of films are an actor’s dream. Thevar Magan, Bombay, Anne Sivam,… pic.twitter.com/UBYvs3vmuE— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 12, 2025
Casting
Kher's praise for the 'Nayakan' actor
On social media, Kher revealed he had imagined only Nassar for this character.
He wrote, "Even though #NasserSir is younger than me, it is because of his legendary film career that the 'SIR' comes out automatically when I am referring to him."
"His acting graph and his list of films are an actor's dream. Thevar Magan, Bombay, Anne Sivam, Nayakan, Bahubali.... I can go on and on."
"He is an OUTSTANDING actor, highly respected and generous!"
Reaction
Nassar's emotional response during 1st day of shooting
Kher added, "Without listening to the details, he said he is doing the film. It is only when I shot with him on the first day that I narrated to him the script and his role in detail. He had tears in his eyes, and I had the character on the sets."
"Thank you, Nasser Sir, for your Magnanimity, large-heartedness, and a BRILLIANT performance."
Ensemble
'Tanvi the Great' boasts an impressive ensemble cast
Tanvi the Great boasts an incredible ensemble cast, including Karan Tacker, Arvind Swami, Iain Glen, Boman Irani, and debutant Shubhangi in the titular role.
The film has music by Oscar-winning M.M. Keeravani.
It is produced by Kher Studios and NFDC, in association with Lower Middle Class Corporation.