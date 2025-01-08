Kangana Ranaut invites Priyanka Gandhi to watch 'Emergency'
What's the story
Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has invited Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to watch her upcoming film Emergency.
In the political drama, Ranaut plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who happens to be Gandhi Vadra's grandmother.
The invitation came during a recent interaction in Parliament, where Ranaut reportedly said, "Aapko Emergency dekhni chahiye (You should watch Emergency)."
Response
Gandhi Vadra responded to Ranaut's invitation with grace
Gandhi Vadra apparently accepted Ranaut's invite, saying, "Yeah, maybe." To this, the actor confidently said, "You will quite like it."
During the conversation, Ranaut also stressed the sensitivity and depth she has added to her portrayal of Indira. She said she believes it is a "very sensitive and sensible portrayal of one episode and one personality," adding she has taken great care to portray Mrs. Gandhi with dignity.
Preparation
Ranaut's research for 'Emergency' focused on Indira's life
Ranaut also shared what she learned while researching for Emergency, noting that she saw a lot of attention on Indira's personal life.
"I have taken special care, not even going into those directions, because when it comes to women, they are always reduced to their equation with men around them," she said.
The film is set in one of the most tumultuous times in Indian political history and delves into the state of emergency imposed by Indira in 1975.
Release date
'Emergency' set to release on January 17
The film Emergency, directed and starring Ranaut, also stars Anupam Kher and Shreyas Talpade in pivotal roles. It will be released in the theaters on January 17.
During her chat with Gandhi Vadra, Ranaut emphasized that despite some controversial incidents during the emergency period, Indira was a much-loved leader.
"Being a three-time Prime Minister is not a joke. She was loved and celebrated," she said.