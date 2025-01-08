Ranaut also shared what she learned while researching for Emergency, noting that she saw a lot of attention on Indira's personal life.

"I have taken special care, not even going into those directions, because when it comes to women, they are always reduced to their equation with men around them," she said.

The film is set in one of the most tumultuous times in Indian political history and delves into the state of emergency imposed by Indira in 1975.