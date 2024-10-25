Summarize Simplifying... In short A viral video showing Congress leader Kharge waiting outside during Priyanka Gandhi's nomination filing sparked accusations from BJP leaders of Congress disrespecting Dalits.

However, Congress refuted these claims, providing photo evidence of Kharge's presence inside with Priyanka, Sonia, and Rahul Gandhi.

Venugopal denied the claims, saying Kharge was present

As 'door locked,' Kharge waited outside during Priyanka's nomination: Congress

By Chanshimla Varah 01:47 pm Oct 25, 202401:47 pm

What's the story The Congress has responded to allegations by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was made to wait outside during Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's nomination filing for the Wayanad by-polls. Congress leader KC Venugopal denied the claims, saying Kharge was present when the nomination was filed. He said the door was locked when they reached the collectorate, and that Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi also waited for a few minutes before entering.

Counterclaim

Congress refutes BJP's allegations

"How can BJP spread these type of lies? After completing the meeting when we reached the collectorate, the door was shut," Venugopal told ANI. The Congress also released photos of Kharge sitting with Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka while filing the nomination. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate slammed BJP leaders for their remarks and explained that only a few people are permitted inside during nominations.

Photo proof

Congress shares evidence of Kharge's presence

A video of Kharge waiting outside the room where Priyanka was filing her nomination papers went viral, prompting BJP leaders to accuse Congress of disrespecting Dalits. According to an India Today report, Priyanka reached the district collector's office in Kalpetta late as her rally was delayed. She told the returning officer her family members would come soon. But the returning officer said they could enter during the submission of a second set of nomination papers.

Upcoming election

Wayanad by-poll scheduled for November 13

The Wayanad seat fell vacant after Rahul retained his Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Constituency. Priyanka will be pitted against veteran Left leader Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India and Kozhikode municipal councilor Navya Haridas of the BJP in the by-poll, which is due on November 13. Rahul represented the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency from 2019 and 2024.