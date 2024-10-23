Summarize Simplifying... In short Navya Haridas, an 'accidental' politician, entered politics during a holiday in Kozhikode in 2015 when BJP offered her a ticket due to her family's Sangh Parivar background.

Despite losing the 2021 Assembly elections, she increased the BJP's vote share and is now set to contest in the Wayanad bypolls.

An engineering graduate, Haridas previously worked as a software professional and lived in Singapore before her political career.

Navya Haridas is a Kozhikode municipal corporation councilor

Who is Navya Haridas, the 'accidental' politician challenging Priyanka Gandhi

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Navya Haridas as its candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming bypolls. She will be pitted against Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is making her electoral debut from Wayanad. Haridas, a Kozhikode municipal corporation councilor and state general secretary of BJP's Mahila Morcha, was surprised at her nomination. "I got an official confirmation only after my ticket was announced on news channels," she told The Indian Express.

Accidental politician

'My plan was to return to Singapore if I lost'

In a previous interview, Haridas told the newspaper that she became an accidental politician while on holiday with her children in Kozhikode in 2015. "It was election time, and the BJP approached me with a ticket, considering my family's Sangh Parivar background. I was fielded from the general seat in the corporation. Overnight, I became the candidate. My plan was to return to Singapore if I had lost," Haridas told the daily.

Political path

Haridas's political journey and focus on Wayanad's issues

She won a councilor seat that election and was re-elected in 2020. Although she lost in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kozhikode South constituency, she increased the BJP's vote share. An engineering graduate, she worked with HSBC Bank as a software professional for two-and-a-half years. She got married to marine engineer Shobin Shyam in 2009 and relocated to Singapore. There, she went on to work for various software companies.

Bypoll hopefuls

BJP announces candidates for other Kerala bypolls

Apart from Haridas, the BJP has announced candidates for other Kerala bypolls. C Krishnakumar will contest from Palakkad, while K Balakrishnan will contest from Chelakkara. BJP state president K Surendran was optimistic about the party's prospects in Kerala. He said they would get assembly representation after these bypolls. The by-poll in Wayanad is set to take place on November 13.