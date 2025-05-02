What's the story

Riding high on the success of Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor has opted for a standalone film produced by Ektaa Kapoor as her next.

The high-concept thriller, directed by Rahi Anil Barve, will go on floors in the second half of 2025.

But what's more interesting is that Kapoor will be paid a staggering ₹17cr for the film.