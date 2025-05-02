Is Shraddha Kapoor charging ₹17cr for Ektaa Kapoor's next?
What's the story
Riding high on the success of Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor has opted for a standalone film produced by Ektaa Kapoor as her next.
The high-concept thriller, directed by Rahi Anil Barve, will go on floors in the second half of 2025.
But what's more interesting is that Kapoor will be paid a staggering ₹17cr for the film.
Industry impact
Kapoor's remuneration among highest for female leads
A trade insider told Bollywood Hungama, "This is among the highest upfront fees received by Shraddha Kapoor, as also one of the highest paychecks in today's time for a female lead in Hindi."
"Ekta Kapoor was more than happy to splurge ₹17cr to sign Shraddha, as the Rahi Anil Barve film will be Shraddha's follow-up to the highest-grossing film of Hindi Cinema - Stree 2."
Additional earnings
Kapoor's contract includes profit-sharing clause
Apart from her whopping upfront fee, Kapoor's contract also features a profit-sharing clause. Accordingly, she will get a share of the film's profits after its release, which will further boost her earnings on top of the initial ₹17cr.
With this, Kapoor's earnings will be more than those of Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani, making her only the second to Deepika Padukone in terms of pay for female leads.
Pre-production stage
Production timeline for Kapoor's upcoming film
Pre-production for the film will reportedly take three to four months, which is going on currently.
The movie will go on floors by September 2025.
Apart from her collaboration with Barve, Kapoor is also in talks for a love story with Ektaa.
As she gears up for future projects, fans are already waiting for more updates.