'BB3' and 'Singham Again' clashed at the box office

'BB3' team requested 'Singham Again' to delay release: Kartik Aaryan

By Tanvi Gupta 05:33 pm Dec 10, 202405:33 pm

What's the story In a recent interview with GQ India, actor Kartik Aaryan revealed that the makers of his latest film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (BB3), had "genuinely requested" the team behind Singham Again to push their release date. This was done to avoid a box office clash between the two high-profile films. However, due to "internal issues," the Singham Again team couldn't oblige, resulting in both films releasing together on November 1.

Release clash

'We had planned it as a Diwali entertainer...'

Aaryan further elaborated on the situation, saying that BB3 was envisioned as a Diwali entertainer long before Singham Again's announcement. "We had planned it as a Diwali entertainer...we genuinely requested them (Singham Again team) to delay their release but they had their own internal issues," he said. Despite competing against Singham Again—a film led by Ajay Devgn—the BB3 team was pleasantly surprised by their film's strong performance at the box office.

Industry impact

Devgn's perspective on the box office clash

In a separate interview with ANI, Singham Again star Devgn also weighed in on the box office clash. He said that while they tried to avoid it, it was inevitable since Singham Again is Diwali-centric. "I never want films to clash at the box office because it affects the industry," he said, adding that despite this, both films have done well—a win-win for all.

Director's stance

Rohit Shetty acknowledged efforts to avoid release clash

Rohit Shetty, the director of Singham Again, too, acknowledged the attempts to avoid a box office clash with BB3. However, he reiterated that since the film is Diwali-themed, they couldn't change its release date. Singham Again boasted an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Kapoor, among others. Meanwhile, BB3 featured Triptii Dimri alongside Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit.