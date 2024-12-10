Summarize Simplifying... In short "Venom: The Last Dance," the final film in the Venom trilogy, has made a splash on OTT platforms, grossing $472 million globally despite mixed reviews.

The film, starring Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom, teases future storylines with the character Knull and hints at a potential Spider-Man crossover.

Hardy's return to the role is not ruled out, keeping fans on their toes for what's next in Sony's Spider-Man Universe. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Venom: The Last Dance' is streaming now

'Venom 3' arrives on OTT, but there's a twist!

By Isha Sharma 05:31 pm Dec 10, 202405:31 pm

What's the story The final installment of the Venom trilogy, Venom: The Last Dance, is now streaming on multiple OTT platforms. After its theatrical release in October 2024, the film is available for rent on BookMyShow Stream, Amazon Prime Video, and ZEE5 for ₹299. Directed and written by Kelly Marcel, it features Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom with a stellar cast including Chiwetel Ejiofor and Juno Temple.

Film details

'Venom: The Last Dance' plot and production challenges

In Venom: The Last Dance, Eddie Brock (Hardy) is hiding with Venom. Their final showdown comes with a life-altering decision as they are chased by both their worlds. The film's production was delayed by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike but resumed in November, wrapping up in February 2024. Despite mixed reviews, it finished among the highest-grossing films of 2024 with a global total of $472 million.

Franchise future

'Venom: The Last Dance' hints at future storylines

Despite being the last film of the Venom trilogy, Marcel teased that it starts a new story with Knull. The character is likely to appear in upcoming films in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU). Hardy has also not closed the door on a return as Venom and even teased a possible crossover with Spider-Man, saying "Never say never."