Common Amazon Prime Video errors and how to fix them
Amazon Prime Video users may sometimes face issues while streaming content, including error codes like 1007, 1022, 5001, 7003, 7005, and others. These errors can break the viewing experience and lead to frustration. However, there are a number of troubleshooting steps you can take to fix these issues and get back to smooth streaming on the platform.
Initial troubleshooting steps for Prime Video errors
The first step to fix Prime Video errors is to close and reopen the app or web browser. If that doesn't work, users should restart their device. It's also important to make sure that the device or web browser is updated with the latest software updates. For Android devices, visit Settings > About phone > Software updates. Chrome users can check for updates by entering chrome://settings/help in the address bar or Menu > Help > About Google Chrome.
Update checks for Firefox and Fire devices
Firefox users can check for updates by clicking on the menu icon, followed by Help and About Firefox. For those using Fire Tablet devices, the path to check for system updates is Settings > Device Options > System Updates > Check Now. Likewise, Fire TV device users can navigate through Settings > My Fire TV > About > Check for System Update to ensure their device is running the latest software version.
Managing account usage and device connections
Prime Video limits streaming of a single title to two devices at a time on the same account. Exceeding this limit may result in playback problems. Also, any external device should be plugged into the TV/display via an HDMI cable supporting HDCP 1.4 for HD content, or HDCP 2.2 for UHD and/or HDR content. These precautions can prevent potential streaming issues on Prime Video.
Internet activity and connection checks
Pausing other internet activities, especially when several devices are sharing the same network, can also improve Prime Video streaming. Users should check their internet connection and restart their device/router if required to fix network issues. If other devices connect to the internet but Prime Video still doesn't work, you may have to update your device's DNS settings — a process for which you should consult with your device's manufacturer. Meanwhile, also try deactivating any active VPN or proxy servers.