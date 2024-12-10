Summarize Simplifying... In short In 2023, actor Jamie Foxx experienced a severe health crisis, suffering a brain bleed that led to a stroke.

His sister, Deidra Dixon, was pivotal in his treatment, ensuring he received immediate surgery, while his family, including his daughters, provided emotional support during his recovery.

Foxx credits his sense of humor as a key factor in his healing process, stating, "If I could stay funny, I could stay alive." Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Jamie Foxx revealed he suffered a stroke

Jamie Foxx reveals he suffered a 'brain bleed' in 2023

By Tanvi Gupta 05:02 pm Dec 10, 202405:02 pm

What's the story In his recently premiered Netflix comedy special, What Had Happened Was, actor and comedian Jamie Foxx (56) disclosed the details of a serious medical emergency that occurred in 2023. The incident had left him hospitalized and in a life-threatening situation. Foxx revealed that he was treated at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, just 400 yards from the theater where he was performing. So, what exactly happened to him in 2023?

Health crisis

'I don't remember 20 days'

Foxx detailed the beginning of his health crisis on April 11, when he began suffering from a debilitating headache—which is caused by several conditions, including migraines. He humorously remembered asking a friend for aspirin and realizing that his friends were ill-equipped to deal with such situations. Before he could take the medication, Foxx passed out and stayed unconscious for weeks. "I don't remember 20 days," he said.

Family intervention

Foxx's sister played a crucial role in his treatment

Foxx's sister, Deidra Dixon, was instrumental in his medical journey. Knowing her brother was gravely ill, she pushed to take him to the hospital. At Piedmont Hospital, doctors told Dixon that Foxx was suffering from a brain bleed resulting in a stroke and required immediate surgery. "My sister knelt down outside the operating room and prayed the whole time," Foxx revealed during his special.

Recovery process

Foxx's recovery journey and return to the stage

Post-surgery, doctors told Dixon that Foxx could fully recover but it would be a tough year. Foxx himself agreed with that assessment during his special. He woke up in a Chicago rehabilitation center on May 4, confused as to why he was in a wheelchair and struggling to accept that he had suffered a stroke. Despite all this, Foxx kept his sense of humor through it all.

Family support

Foxx's family and humor aided his recovery

Foxx credited his sister Dixon and daughter Corinne Marie Foxx for protecting him from the outside world during his recovery. He also thanked his youngest daughter, 14-year-old Anelise Bishop, who played music for him in the hospital, bringing down his vitals. Throughout the special, Foxx repeated a mantra: "If I could stay funny, I could stay alive," demonstrating how humor was central to his healing.