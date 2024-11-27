Summarize Simplifying... In short Get ready for a binge-worthy December with a slew of OTT releases.

Netflix is set to premiere a Winston Churchill documentary, a drama 'Echoes of the Past', the multi-generational series 'One Hundred Years of Solitude', the Tamil film 'Amaran', and the much-anticipated 'Squid Game 2'.

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video will release 'Agni' and 'Bandish Bandits: Season 2'.

OTT releases to look forward to in December

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:10 am Nov 27, 202404:10 am

What's the story As November 2024 comes to an end, the next month promises an exciting lineup of films and web series on various OTT platforms. Several biggies will be landing on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and ZEE5. Among the most awaited titles are Mismatched: Season 3 starring Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf, Bandish Bandits Season 2, and the global sensation Squid Game Season 2.

Upcoming releases

Netflix to premiere 'Churchill at War' and 'Agni'

Netflix will release Churchill at War on December 4. The documentary explores Winston Churchill's leadership during World War II. It will be followed by the premiere of Agni on Amazon Prime Video on December 6. The film stars Pratik Gandhi as Vithal and Divyenndu as police officer Samit, two characters who put their differences aside to work together.

More releases

'Echoes of the Past' and 'One Hundred Years of Solitude'

Netflix will also drop Echoes of the Past on December 6, a drama about Yehia who is wrongfully imprisoned for his sister's murder. Sherif Salama, Saba Mubarak, Mahmoud Hemida, and Asser Yassin feature in the show. On December 11, Netflix will premiere One Hundred Years of Solitude, a series following the Buendia family through multiple generations. The show was filmed in Colombia by Laura Mora and Alex Garcia Lopez with help from the late author's family.

Additional releases

'Amaran' and 'Bandish Bandits: Season 2' to stream soon

The recent Tamil film Amaran, based on the true story of Rashtriya Rifles commander Mukund Varadharajan, will premiere on Netflix on December 11. Directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy, it stars Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi. Amazon Prime Video will release Bandish Bandits Season 2 on December 13. The new season continues to explore the fusion of Indian classical music with modern pop, featuring Ritwik Bhowmik, Rajesh Tailang, and Kunaal Roy Kapur among others.

Final releases

'Mismatched' Season 3 and 'Squid Game 2' to debut

Mismatched Season 3, focusing on traditional dating enthusiast Rishi who falls for gamer Dimple, will premiere this month (December 13). The show stars Saraf and Koli in lead roles. The global sensation Squid Game Season 2 will also premiere. The new season sees Player 456 return with a new resolve, three years after winning the Squid Game on December 26.