What's the story The first official trailer for 28 Years Later, the third installment in the 28 Days Later franchise, has dropped. The film sees Danny Boyle and Alex Garland returning to their original roles as director and writer respectively. They had previously been executive producers on the 2007 sequel, 28 Weeks Later. The new film sees franchise newcomers Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, and Ralph Fiennes battling zombies throughout the eerie trailer. The film will hit theaters on June 20, 2025.

Is Cillian Murphy one of the zombies?

Despite reports of original star Cillian Murphy reprising his role as Jim and serving as an executive producer, he is noticeably absent from the trailer and not mentioned in the promotional material. This has led to speculation on social media, with some even suggesting that a zombie featured in the new trailer bears a striking resemblance to the Oscar-winning actor. Columbia Pictures has not yet responded to these speculations.

'28 Years Later' plot and new cast members revealed

The official synopsis of 28 Years Later unveils a world nearly three decades after the rage virus escaped from a biological weapons laboratory. The story follows survivors living on an island connected to the mainland by a heavily-defended causeway. When one member ventures into the mainland, he stumbles upon secrets and horrors that have affected not only the infected but other survivors too. New additions to the cast include Erin Kellyman and Jack O'Connell.

'28 Years Later' is the first of a new trilogy

28 Years Later will be the first of a new trilogy of sequel films directed by Boyle and Garland. The second film in the trilogy, 28 Years Later II: The Bone Temple, was shot back-to-back with the first and is directed by Nia DaCosta. Cinematographer Anthony Dod Mantle used an iPhone 15 Pro Max to shoot the film. Andrew MacDonald and Peter Rice will produce it along with Garland and Boyle.