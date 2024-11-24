'Ready to compromise?': 'Splitsvilla' fame Soundous recalls casting couch experience
Moroccan actor Soundous Moufakir, famous for her stints in reality shows like Splitsvilla and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, recently opened up about her disturbing encounter with the casting couch culture. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, she detailed how she was asked to "compromise" with a producer for an alleged Amazon Prime Video project. "The moment I start telling her [casting coordinator] that I am a foreigner... the person was like, are you...ready to compromise?"
'It's becoming very transactional'
Moufakir said, "She was like, you just go and meet the director." "Because the producer of this movie is looking for someone they can compromise with, and this is how it goes. I was so shocked that actually it's not anymore something that goes behind the table." "It's not anymore something that people just give you hints about. It's literally something that they say face to face, you know? Without shame? So it's becoming very transactional."
Moufakir's journey in the entertainment industry
Moufakir debuted in the world of showbiz with Splitsvilla, an extremely popular MTV reality show. She later went on to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 where her performance was widely appreciated. She has also been a part of Netflix's ongoing The Great Indian Kapil Show.