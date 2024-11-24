Summarize Simplifying... In short Soundous Moufakir, known for her roles in MTV's Splitsvilla and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, recently shared her shocking casting couch experience.

She revealed that the industry has become transactional, with producers openly seeking compromises from actors.

Despite this, Moufakir continues to make strides in her career, also featuring in Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Soundous Moufakir recalls her casting couch experience

'Ready to compromise?': 'Splitsvilla' fame Soundous recalls casting couch experience

By Isha Sharma 01:49 pm Nov 24, 202401:49 pm

What's the story Moroccan actor Soundous Moufakir, famous for her stints in reality shows like Splitsvilla and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, recently opened up about her disturbing encounter with the casting couch culture. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, she detailed how she was asked to "compromise" with a producer for an alleged Amazon Prime Video project. "The moment I start telling her [casting coordinator] that I am a foreigner... the person was like, are you...ready to compromise?"

Shocking revelation

'It's becoming very transactional'

Moufakir said, "She was like, you just go and meet the director." "Because the producer of this movie is looking for someone they can compromise with, and this is how it goes. I was so shocked that actually it's not anymore something that goes behind the table." "It's not anymore something that people just give you hints about. It's literally something that they say face to face, you know? Without shame? So it's becoming very transactional."

Career path

Moufakir's journey in the entertainment industry

Moufakir debuted in the world of showbiz with Splitsvilla, an extremely popular MTV reality show. She later went on to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 where her performance was widely appreciated. She has also been a part of Netflix's ongoing The Great Indian Kapil Show.