Summarize Simplifying... In short Celebrate Diwali with eco-friendly, handmade rangoli using organic colors from everyday ingredients like beetroot, turmeric, and spinach.

Experiment with various designs such as floral mandalas, geometric patterns, traditional diya arrangements, and peacock displays, using rice flour for outlines and colored rice for added texture and vibrancy.

This Diwali, let your creativity shine with these stunning, sustainable rangoli designs. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Celebrate Diwali with handmade rangoli: Embrace organic colors

By Simran Jeet 03:13 pm Oct 30, 202403:13 pm

What's the story Diwali, known as the festival of lights, is a time for colorful decorations and joyous celebrations. One of the most beloved traditions of this festival is creating rangoli, an intricate art form that adorns homes and warmly welcomes guests, symbolizing prosperity and happiness. Using organic colors for rangoli enhances the festive spirit and promotes sustainability, adding a deeper significance to the celebration.

About

Benefits of organic colors

Organic colors are derived from natural materials like flowers, spices, and plant extracts, making them safe for both the environment and human health. Unlike synthetic colors that may contain harmful chemicals, organic colors are non-toxic, ensuring safety for children and pets. The rich, dynamic hues from natural sources add a unique charm to your rangoli, allowing for creativity.

Process

Creating your organic colors

Making your own organic colors at home is simple and fun. For red, use beetroot juice or dried hibiscus flowers; turmeric powder or marigold petals create stunning yellows. Spinach leaves yield lively greens, while indigo powder or blue pea flowers produce beautiful blues. Coffee or cocoa powder can create earthy browns, allowing for a colorful and eco-friendly rangoli.

Experimenting

Floral mandala design

Start by drawing a large circular pattern with smaller circles and petals radiating from the center, using rice flour to outline. Fill the petals and flowers with shades of red and green, experimenting with various hues for your design. Use colored rice for the larger circles, incorporating pink and purple tones, and finish by placing mustard seeds in the center for added texture.

Symmetry

Geometric patterns

To create a geometric rangoli, outline a series of triangles and squares in a symmetrical pattern. Use strainers to sift colors into the sections, evenly distributing them with your fingers for a smooth finish. Apply golden and silver sparkles to create a shimmering contrast against the vibrant colors. This combination of hues and textures will result in a stunning visual effect.

Circular pattern

Traditional diya arrangement

For a traditional diya rangoli, create a circular pattern with small diya shapes radiating outward, outlining the design with white flour for clarity. Fill each diya with organic colors like orange from marigold petals and yellow from turmeric. Surround the diyas with colored rice, using white for a clean look and adding vibrant pops of color. This design beautifully symbolizes light and positivity.

Beautiful display

Peacock design

Start by sketching a peacock outline with its feathers spread in a beautiful display, using white flour to define the shape. Use strainers to layer the colors smoothly and evenly. Fill the body with blue from indigo powder and the feathers with green. For the peacock's eye, add colored rice in shades of yellow and orange, enhancing depth and creating a vibrant, eye-catching design.