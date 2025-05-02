What's the story

Russell Brand has been given conditional bail by a London court after he appeared on Friday.

The 49-year-old actor-comedian appeared at the Westminster Magistrates's Court on charges of rape and sexual assault involving four women.

Brand did not enter a plea and had earlier denied all allegations against him, reported AP.

Charges were first leveled against him after a 2023 joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches.