London court grants Russell Brand conditional bail at assault hearing
What's the story
Russell Brand has been given conditional bail by a London court after he appeared on Friday.
The 49-year-old actor-comedian appeared at the Westminster Magistrates's Court on charges of rape and sexual assault involving four women.
Brand did not enter a plea and had earlier denied all allegations against him, reported AP.
Charges were first leveled against him after a 2023 joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches.
Court order
Brand's upcoming court appearance and bail conditions
Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring ordered Brand to appear at the Central Criminal Court, or Old Bailey, in central London on May 30.
He was granted bail on the condition that he keep the court updated about his whereabouts, in the United Kingdom or the United States.
Living in Florida, Brand is expected to attend all future court appearances or risk custody.
Allegations
Details of the charges against Brand
The charges against Brand include one each of rape, indecent assault, and oral rape, and two of sexual assault.
The alleged offenses took place between 1999 and 2005 in Bournemouth and Westminster area of central London.
The accusers have not been identified.
Brand listened intently to the details of the charges during his court appearance, only confirming his name, date of birth, address, and understanding of bail conditions.
Denial
Brand's response to allegations and court proceedings
Brand has been questioned by police in connection with the allegations, which he denies. He has refuted claims of involvement in "non-consensual activity."
After being charged, Brand, in an X/Twitter video, said he welcomed the opportunity to prove his innocence.
Starting his career in comedy in the late 1990s/early 2000s, Brand began hosting shows in the UK. He got his breakthrough in Hollywood with Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008).