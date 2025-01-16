What's the story

Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet was recently slapped with a £65 (approximately $79) fine for improperly parking his Lime bike at the London premiere of his latest film, A Complete Unknown.

The Oscar-nominated actor opted for the eco-friendly mode of transport to avoid traffic en route to the BFI Southbank premiere.

He later lamented the fine on the French talk show Quotidien, saying, "It's ecological!" and "It was horrible because it was actually kind of an advert for them."