How riding a bike cost Timothée Chalamet $79
What's the story
Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet was recently slapped with a £65 (approximately $79) fine for improperly parking his Lime bike at the London premiere of his latest film, A Complete Unknown.
The Oscar-nominated actor opted for the eco-friendly mode of transport to avoid traffic en route to the BFI Southbank premiere.
He later lamented the fine on the French talk show Quotidien, saying, "It's ecological!" and "It was horrible because it was actually kind of an advert for them."
Career highlight
Chalamet's performance in 'A Complete Unknown' earned him accolades
Chalamet's choice to bike to the premiere came after his Golden Globe and BAFTA nomination for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.
The film, which is yet to be released in Indian theaters, narrates the tale of a 19-year-old from Minnesota who arrives in New York City in 1961 with his guitar and revolutionary talent.
His character develops close bonds with music legends of Greenwich Village during his meteoric rise.
Ensemble cast
'A Complete Unknown' features star-studded cast
A Complete Unknown features a star-studded cast including Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, and Will Harrison as Bob Neuwirth.
At the film's Los Angeles premiere, Chalamet opened up about working with Norton on their portrayals.
He said they were "like a menace to Jim (director James Mangold) because we were always trying to sneak stuff in and honor these amazing artists."