Kareena was not home when Saif was stabbed 6 times
What's the story
In a shocking incident, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked and stabbed six times by an intruder at his Bandra residence on Thursday.
The incident took place around 2:00am when the thief broke into Khan's 12th-floor apartment at Satguru Sharan.
He was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for emergency surgery. His eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan and a caretaker accompanied him to the hospital.
Reportedly, his wife-actor Kareena Kapoor Khan wasn't home.
Wife's whereabouts
Kapoor Khan was with her sister and friends
Kareena Kapoor Khan was not home when the incident took place. According to her Instagram Story, she was having a "girls' night in" with her sister-actor Karisma Kapoor and friends, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and producer Rhea Kapoor, when the attack happened.
In a statement, she confirmed that apart from Khan's injury, the rest of their family (including sons Taimur and Jeh) was doing fine. She also requested media and fans to be patient as police investigations are underway.
Medical update
Khan's injuries and surgical procedures detailed
Khan suffered injuries to his neck, left wrist, and chest in the attack. A small piece of the knife reportedly got stuck in his spinal cord, requiring neurosurgery.
The actor has already undergone neurosurgery and will also have to undergo cosmetic surgery. Two of his stab wounds were particularly deep, in the neck and near the spine.
Investigation details
The intruder fled after being locked in a room
According to the latest reports, police suspect the accused may have climbed up the building shaft to enter the flat as he was not spotted in any of the building's CCTV cameras.
The intruder most likely gained entry through the servant's quarter at the back. He was arguing with a nanny when Khan intervened and was stabbed.
Reportedly, the family had locked the accused in a room after the scuffle, from where he fled.
Career update
Meanwhile, Khan's professional commitments remain unaffected
Despite the incident, Khan's work commitments remain unchanged. He was last seen in Devara Part 1, a multilingual film that hit theaters on September 27 last year.
His next project is Siddharth Anand-backed heist thriller titled Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter, directed by Robbie Grewal.
This film will be Grewal's first collaboration with Khan and also stars actor Jaideep Ahlawat in a key role.