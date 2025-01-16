What's the story

In a shocking incident, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked and stabbed six times by an intruder at his Bandra residence on Thursday.

The incident took place around 2:00am when the thief broke into Khan's 12th-floor apartment at Satguru Sharan.

He was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for emergency surgery. His eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan and a caretaker accompanied him to the hospital.

Reportedly, his wife-actor Kareena Kapoor Khan wasn't home.