The Indian Army is closely associated with the making of Border 2.

An officer was appointed during pre-production to supervise and approve the uniforms designed by Sheetal Sharma.

Once the filming started, another officer was assigned to guide Dhawan.

A source told Mid-Day, "He ensured that the actor's gait, manner of speaking, and body language are in keeping with the disciplined approach of soldiers."

The officer is also training cast members in artillery use.