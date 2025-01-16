'Border 2': Army officer guiding Varun on-set to ensure authenticity
What's the story
Varun Dhawan has started shooting for Anurag Singh's directorial venture, Border 2, at Babina Cantonment in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.
The film also stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty who are yet to join the shoot.
To ensure authenticity and realism in the movie's depiction of the Indian Armed Forces, an Army officer has been assigned to guide Dhawan in his portrayal of a jawan (soldier), reported Mid-Day.
Military guidance
Army's involvement in 'Border 2' production
The Indian Army is closely associated with the making of Border 2.
An officer was appointed during pre-production to supervise and approve the uniforms designed by Sheetal Sharma.
Once the filming started, another officer was assigned to guide Dhawan.
A source told Mid-Day, "He ensured that the actor's gait, manner of speaking, and body language are in keeping with the disciplined approach of soldiers."
The officer is also training cast members in artillery use.
Character development
Dhawan's preparation for 'Border 2' role
In Border 2, a sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 blockbuster Border, Dhawan plays an Army officer hailing from Uttarakhand.
A source from the creative team revealed that he has also learned the local dialect for his character.
The source also shared details about other cast members' roles, saying, "While Diljit essays the role of an Air Force officer, Sunny is an Army Major and Ahan, a Navy commander."
Production timeline
'Border 2' filming schedule
After two weeks of shooting in Babina Cantonment, Singh will shift the unit to Gwalior for the second schedule.
Deol, Dosanjh, and Shetty are expected to join Dhawan in February. The major war sequences will be filmed in this leg, which will continue till March.
The action sequences are designed by Nick Powell, known for films like The Bourne Identity and Kalki 2898 AD.
Film details
'Border 2' is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dutta
Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Films.
The film was announced on June 13 last year to celebrate 27 years of the original Border.
It is set to release on January 23 next year.