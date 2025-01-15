BAFTA: 'All We Imagine...' bags nomination for Best Non-English Film
What's the story
The BAFTA nominations were announced on Wednesday, with the Indian-French production All We Imagine As Light earning a nomination in the "Film Not in the English Language" category.
Directed by Payal Kapadia, the film is about the inter-connected lives of three women, residing in Mumbai. It is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
Meanwhile, the Vatican drama Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci, leads this year's nominations.
Competition
'All We Imagine...' will compete with 'Emilia Pérez'
All We Imagine... will compete against Emilia Pérez, I'm Still Here, Kneecap, and The Seed of the Sacred Fig in the "Film Not in the English Language" category.
To note, Kapadia's film recently lost to Emilia Pérez, starring Selena Gomez, at the Golden Globe Awards, and it remains to be seen if it will secure a win at the 2025 BAFTA which is scheduled for February 16.
Key nominations
'Conclave' competing in these categories
Going further, Conclave is competing for multiple top honors including best film, outstanding British film, best director for Berger, leading actor for Fiennes, and adapted screenplay for Peter Straughan.
Isabella Rossellini has also been nominated in the supporting actress category.
This comes after director Edward Berger's last year's World War I drama All Quiet on the Western Front received 14 BAFTA nominations in 2023 and won seven awards.
Close contenders
'Emilia Pérez' and 'The Brutalist' follow 'Conclave' in nominations
Jacques Audiard's Spanish-language musical Emilia Pérez, which topped the BAFTA longlists at the start of the year, now follows Conclave by just one nomination.
Its three leading ladies, Karla Sofia Gascon, Gomez, and Zoe Saldana all received performance nominations.
Hot on their heels is Brady Corbet's The Brutalist with nine nominations including a first-time BAFTA nomination for Corbet himself who is also nominated for best original screenplay along with his partner Mona Fastvold.
Diverse genres
BAFTA 2025 showcases genre diversity in nominations
Horror films (Heretic, The Substance), musicals (Wicked, A Complete Unknown), historical epics (Steve McQueen's Blitz), and big-budget action films (Dune: Part Two, Gladiator II) all received nominations.
Fiennes is up against Hugh Grant (Heretic), Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Colman Domingo for prison drama Sing Sing, Timothee Chalamet for Bob Dylan's biopic A Complete Unknown, and Sebastian Stan for his portrayal of Donald Trump in The Apprentice.
Additional contenders
'Anora' and 'The Substance' among BAFTA's top nominees
Sean Baker's twisted Cinderella tale Anora bagged seven BAFTA nominations, including a leading actress nod for Mikey Madison.
Baker and his wife, Samantha Quan, are also in the running for their casting calls, with Baker scooping up the best editing nomination.
Meanwhile, Golden Globe winner Demi Moore and her director Coralie Fargeat are nominated for body horror The Substance.
Supporting roles
BAFTA 2025: Supporting actor and actress nominations
In the supporting actress category, Grande could be honored for her role as Galinda/Glinda in Jon M. Chu's Wicked, Jones for her portrayal as Brody's disabled wife in The Brutalist, Jamie Lee Curtis for The Last Showgirl with Gomez and Saldana (Emilia Perez) and Rossellini (Conclave).
Meanwhile, Yura Borisov (Anora) lines up with Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain), Clarence Maclin (Sing Sing), Ed Norton (A Complete Unknown), Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice), and Guy Pearce (The Brutalist) in supporting actor category.