What's the story

The BAFTA nominations were announced on Wednesday, with the Indian-French production All We Imagine As Light earning a nomination in the "Film Not in the English Language" category.

Directed by Payal Kapadia, the film is about the inter-connected lives of three women, residing in Mumbai. It is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, the Vatican drama Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci, leads this year's nominations.