Honey Singh discusses 'very bad' bipolar disorder on Rhea's podcast
Famous rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh recently graced actor Rhea Chakraborty's podcast, Chapter 2, where he opened up about his ongoing fight with bipolar disorder.
In a clip shared by Chakraborty—ahead of the full episode's release on Friday—Singh candidly revealed that he has been battling the mental health condition for six years.
He called himself a "very bad case" and confessed to still being a "mental patient today."
Singh's struggle with bipolar disorder felt like '600 years'
During the conversation, Singh opened up about living with bipolar disorder—a condition characterized by extreme mood swings, including emotional highs and lows.
He said the six years of his struggle felt like he had lived for 600 years, with days appearing endless.
The rapper even revealed that during this time, he had a dark thought where he believed he was no longer alive.
Singh's life and struggles highlighted in the Netflix documentary
In December, Netflix released a documentary titled Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, directed by Mozez Singh.
The film provides an exclusive insight into Singh's life, chronicling his meteoric rise to fame in the music industry and the struggles he faced along the way.
The docu-film features personal anecdotes from Singh's family members and friends.
Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain produced it.
Take a look at the clip here
"It's ok not to be ok" 🫶🏼— Abhay (@Ab_hai24) January 15, 2025
Rhea
Chakraborty's podcast with rapper #YoYoHoneySinghwill be out in her youtubechannel tomorrow!!
Glad @Tweet2Rhea is initiating open conversation abt mental health issues...specially dealing with Bipolar Disorder.#RheaChakraborty#HoneySinghpic.twitter.com/0tWrgCqNNf
Singh's search for understanding and treatment of bipolar disorder
Chakraborty, who gushed over Singh's resilience, asked him to explain bipolar disorder. She stressed that awareness about this mental health condition was needed to help those suffering.
However, Singh pointed out a hurdle in his journey. He said, "If doctors themselves don't understand, how do common people understand it? There is a severe shortage of doctors."
He said he finally found a doctor in 2021, whom he called a "magician."