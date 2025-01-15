What's the story

Famous rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh recently graced actor Rhea Chakraborty's podcast, Chapter 2, where he opened up about his ongoing fight with bipolar disorder.

In a clip shared by Chakraborty—ahead of the full episode's release on Friday—Singh candidly revealed that he has been battling the mental health condition for six years.

He called himself a "very bad case" and confessed to still being a "mental patient today."