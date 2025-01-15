What's the story

Starship Entertainment, the agency of K-pop group IVE, has issued an apology for posting deepfakes of its members Jang Won-young and An Yu-Jin.

The controversy started when the agency shared the content on its official Weibo account with a caption that was seen as malicious toward An.

Facing backlash from fans, Starship clarified that the post was made by a staff member in response to malicious comments and has since been removed.