Directed by Lee Seok-joon, the film delves into RM's thoughts on fame and authenticity, his personal life, and his role in BTS, while also giving a glimpse into his creative process for his second solo album.

'Right Place Wrong Person' releases in India on January 3

RM's 'Right Place, Wrong Person' documentary gets India release date

By Tanvi Gupta 06:02 pm Dec 30, 202406:02 pm

What's the story The highly anticipated documentary Right Place, Wrong Person on BTS leader and soloist Kim Namjoon, aka RM, will be released in Indian theaters on Friday, January 3, 2025. The film was released globally on December 5, 2024. However, its Indian premiere was delayed due to clashes with other big films like Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Varun Dhawan's Baby John. The documentary will see a limited screen release from January 3 to 5.

PVR announced limited release of 'Right Place Wrong Person'

Confirming the release details, PVR Cinemas wrote in a post, "How does RM balance beats and global fame? With RM: Right People, Wrong Place you get a front-row seat to watch RM craft his second solo album." "Exclusively in theaters for 3 days only—January 3rd to 5th!" Naturally, the announcement has sent Indian BTS fans into a tizzy as they have been waiting for this release.

'Right Place Wrong Person' explores RM's artistic journey

Directed by Lee Seok-joon, the documentary traces RM's artistic evolution while producing his second studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person. It explores his thoughts on fame, authenticity, and duality—juggling his personal life as Kim with his leadership role in BTS. Right Place Wrong Person immerses audiences in an eight-month journey into RM's creative process. The film also features a poignant farewell before RM's military induction in December 2023.