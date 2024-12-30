Summarize Simplifying... In short Salman Khan's much-anticipated film 'Sikandar' is set to make a splash across 5,000 screens in India.

The cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, and others.

'Sikandar' releases on Eid 2025

Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' to hit 5,000 screens across India: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 06:00 pm Dec 30, 202406:00 pm

What's the story Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film Sikandar will be released on a massive scale on Eid 2025. The film is poised for a massive release, with plans to hit at least 5,000 theaters across India, in Hindi alone, reported Bollywood Hungama. The move comes after the film's teaser received an overwhelming response, racking up a staggering 48 million views within just 24 hours of its release.

'Sikandar' teaser sets new viewership record

The 80-second teaser of Sikandar, which was released on December 28, has broken all viewership records. It beat the teasers of other much-anticipated movies such as Pushpa 2: The Rule and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. Featuring Khan in his signature style, the teaser also has some thrilling fight sequences. It is currently trending at #1 on YouTube worldwide, averaging an impressive two million views per hour.

'Sikandar' marks Khan's return after a year-long hiatus

This year went without any new releases from Khan, though he made cameo appearances in two films, Singham 3 and Baby John. His last release was Tiger 3, which was made on a budget of ₹300 crore and collected ₹464 crore worldwide. In June, Khan started filming for Sikandar and shared a behind-the-scenes photo on social media, looking forward to the Eid 2025 release.

'Sikandar' is a star-studded affair under Nadiadwala's banner

Sikandar is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker AR Murugadoss, who is known for his work on Ghajini. The cast also features Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, and Prateik Babbar among others. The teaser introduces Khan's character Sikandar as an enigmatic figure who radiates power and charisma.