Summarize Simplifying... In short The teaser for Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Sikandar' has made waves online, racking up a record-breaking 48 million views and 721K likes within 24 hours.

Despite this, it didn't top the list of 'most-liked teasers in 24 hours', falling behind 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan'.

This success is a positive sign for Khan, who's been navigating a career slump since the pandemic, and 'Sikandar', directed by Murugadoss and featuring a star-studded cast, is seen as his comeback vehicle. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Sikandar' teaser breaks record with 48M views

Salman's 'Sikandar' teaser hits record-breaking 48M views in 24hrs

By Tanvi Gupta 01:11 pm Dec 30, 202401:11 pm

What's the story The much-awaited teaser of Salman Khan's next film Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, has created a new record in Bollywood. The clip, which was released on YouTube on December 28—one day after Khan's 59th birthday—garnered a whopping 48 million views in the first 24 hours. The record-breaking feat dethroned Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki teaser, which had 36.8 million views on its first day of release.

Additional achievement

'Sikandar' teaser also garnered 721K likes on YouTube

Along with breaking a new viewership record, the Sikandar teaser also garnered 721K likes in the same 24-hour window. However, despite its massive viewership, Sikandar reportedly failed to surpass Jawan and Pathaan in terms of "most-liked teaser in 24 hours." Per the Box Office report, Jawan leads the list with 1.4 million likes, followed by Pathaan at 1.13 million. Other popular teasers include Adipurush (1.09 million), Vikram Vedha (9,31,000 likes), and Dunki (8,25,000 likes). Sikandar ranks seventh on the list.

Career rebound

'Sikandar' teaser's success follows Khan's post-pandemic career slump

The success of the Sikandar teaser comes as a welcome boost for Khan, who has been sailing through a tough phase in his career since the COVID-19 pandemic. Directed by Murugadoss, who previously helmed Ghajini and Holiday, Sikandar is viewed as Khan's chance to reclaim his box office dominance. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Nawab Shah. Backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film will be released during Eid 2025.