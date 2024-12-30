Salman's 'Sikandar' teaser hits record-breaking 48M views in 24hrs
The much-awaited teaser of Salman Khan's next film Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, has created a new record in Bollywood. The clip, which was released on YouTube on December 28—one day after Khan's 59th birthday—garnered a whopping 48 million views in the first 24 hours. The record-breaking feat dethroned Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki teaser, which had 36.8 million views on its first day of release.
'Sikandar' teaser also garnered 721K likes on YouTube
Along with breaking a new viewership record, the Sikandar teaser also garnered 721K likes in the same 24-hour window. However, despite its massive viewership, Sikandar reportedly failed to surpass Jawan and Pathaan in terms of "most-liked teaser in 24 hours." Per the Box Office report, Jawan leads the list with 1.4 million likes, followed by Pathaan at 1.13 million. Other popular teasers include Adipurush (1.09 million), Vikram Vedha (9,31,000 likes), and Dunki (8,25,000 likes). Sikandar ranks seventh on the list.
'Sikandar' teaser's success follows Khan's post-pandemic career slump
The success of the Sikandar teaser comes as a welcome boost for Khan, who has been sailing through a tough phase in his career since the COVID-19 pandemic. Directed by Murugadoss, who previously helmed Ghajini and Holiday, Sikandar is viewed as Khan's chance to reclaim his box office dominance. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Nawab Shah. Backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film will be released during Eid 2025.