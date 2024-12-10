Summarize Simplifying... In short "Pushpa 2" is making waves in Indian cinema, nearing the ₹900cr mark in global earnings despite a drop in collections.

The film set records as the fastest Indian movie to gross over ₹800cr worldwide and the first Hindi film to surpass the ₹70cr mark on two different days.

With a total collection of ₹593.1cr in India by Day 5, the film's success is largely attributed to its Hindi version, which contributed a staggering ₹331.7cr.

'Pushpa 2' box office collection

Despite drop, 'Pushpa 2' nears ₹900cr mark in worldwide earnings

By Isha Sharma 12:32 pm Dec 10, 202412:32 pm

What's the story Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, Pushpa 2: The Rule, has crossed the ₹880cr mark worldwide, reported Sacnilk. Despite a major drop in earnings on its first Monday after release, the movie is still doing well at the box office. On Day 5 of its release, it witnessed a drop of nearly 55% in net collection as compared to its opening weekend performance.

Earnings analysis

'Pushpa 2' Day 5 earnings breakdown by language

On its first Sunday, the film collected a whopping ₹141.05cr, but fell drastically to ₹64.1cr on Monday across languages. The regional language breakdown for Day 5 reveals that Pushpa 2 collected ₹14cr in Telugu, ₹3cr in Tamil, ₹50L in Kannada, and ₹60L in Malayalam. Notably, the film's Hindi version trumped other regional languages put together with a collection of ₹46cr.

Collection report

'Pushpa 2' total collection in India by Day 5

By Day 5, the action-drama film had raked in around ₹593.1cr net in India. The Telugu version alone contributed ₹211.7cr to this, while the Hindi version added a whopping ₹331.7cr. The Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions of Pushpa 2 brought in ₹34.45cr, ₹4.05cr, and ₹11.2cr respectively to the film's overall Indian collection by Day 5 post-release.

Record-breaking performance

'Pushpa 2' sets new records in Indian cinema

Pushpa 2 has broken a number of records in Indian cinema. It became the fastest Indian film to cross the ₹800cr gross worldwide mark with a Day 4 collection of ₹829cr. The film is also the first Hindi movie to cross the ₹70cr mark on two different days—opening day and third day. Directed by Sukumar, it also stars Fahadh Faasil and will spawn a third part.