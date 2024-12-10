Summarize Simplifying... In short Rapper Snoop Dogg has expressed interest in becoming a judge on the UK version of 'MasterChef', citing his culinary experience and love for the UK.

This comes amid sexual assault allegations against current judge Gregg Wallace, made by 13 people over a period of 17 years.

While the future of Wallace on the show is uncertain, James Martin is currently the favorite to replace him. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Snoop Dogg wants to be a 'MasterChef' judge

Snoop Dogg eyes 'MasterChef' amid judge Gregg's sexual assault case

By Tanvi Gupta 12:25 pm Dec 10, 202412:25 pm

What's the story In a surprising turn of events, rapper Snoop Dogg has shown interest in replacing Gregg Wallace on the hit cooking show MasterChef. The news comes after Wallace (60) was recently accused of inappropriate behavior and is now being investigated for his conduct as a judge on the BBC program. The 53-year-old rapper told The Mirror that he views this as the perfect opportunity to work on a UK show—his dream.

Snoop's statement

'My boy Gordon [Ramsay] judges on the US version...'

The rapper was confident as he said, "You better believe Snoop could be the new MasterChef judge." He went on to add, "My boy Gordon [Ramsay] judges on the US version of the show, and I know he would back me to be able to judge on the UK version." "He knows I am not playing when it comes to food. He knows I can cook—I have even given him some tips."

Culinary background

Snoop Dogg's culinary experience and love for the UK

The rapper is no stranger to the culinary world, having previously hosted a cooking show called Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party. He emphasized his desire to work on a UK show, stating, "I have always been vocal about wanting to work on a UK show. I love the place, and for real, this could be the perfect opportunity."

Controversy details

Allegations against Wallace and his response

Meanwhile, the allegations against Wallace were made by 13 people, including celebrities Ulrika Jonsson and Kirstie Allsopp. The accusations cover a period of 17 years and include groping, "mimicking sex acts," and walking around the studio almost naked. Defending himself against the allegations, Wallace wrote on Instagram Stories, "20 years...do you know how many staff complained about me in that time? Absolutely none. Zero."

Show's future

Uncertainty over Wallace's return to 'MasterChef'

The future of Wallace on MasterChef still hangs in the balance. His co-presenter, John Torode, has said that he will continue to be a part of the show no matter what happens to Wallace. This means that there may only be one presenter opening if Wallace doesn't return. Meanwhile, despite Snoop Dogg's interest in the role, James Martin is the current favorite to replace Wallace on MasterChef.