Cardi B, the 32-year-old rapper, has debunked rumors about her financial struggles, revealing she could sign a contract tomorrow and have up to $35 million in her bank.

She also shared a text message showing a potential tour deal offering $1 million per show, but she's holding off until her new album is announced.

She also shared a text message showing a potential tour deal offering $1 million per show, but she's holding off until her new album is announced.

Despite controversy over her Shein endorsement, fans recall her past collaborations with affordable brand Fashion Nova and eagerly anticipate her upcoming album, her first since 2018's Invasion of Privacy.

Cardi B spends about $3 million in a month

No, Cardi B isn't struggling financially; she spends $3M/month

By Tanvi Gupta 12:16 pm Dec 05, 202412:16 pm

What's the story Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B recently put an end to rumors about her financial stability. The speculation started after she endorsed the clothing brand Shein, famous for its affordable prices. This made fans wonder why she would collaborate with a budget-friendly brand considering her love for luxury labels. In response, the rapper clarified on X (formerly Twitter) that she is not just "surviving off" brand deals but spends "about $3 million in a month."

Clarification

'I could wake up tomorrow, sign a contract...'

Cardi B further clarified her financial status by saying, "People say that I'm surviving off Shein deals and brand deals — wait hold on." "I want to let y'all know I could wake up tomorrow, sign a contract, and have half of $65 million — or half of $70 million - in my bank." The 32-year-old rapper also shared a screenshot of a text message revealing an alleged tour deal under negotiation in September.

Strategy

Cardi B's strategic move for future tour deal

The text message said Cardi B was offered $1 million per show, amounting to $65 million. It also hinted she would get "half the money upfront upon signing the contract." But she clarified these messages were from September during her "off year." The rapper said, "I don't want to take tour deals until I announce my album because when I announce my album I know they're going to up it."

Twitter Post

Take a look at Cardi B's post here

Career moves

Cardi B's past collaborations and upcoming album

For those unaware, in the controversial Shein endorsement post, she flaunted several faux fur coats priced "under $200." Despite the backlash and controversy, several fans came to Cardi B's defense, reminding others of her previous collaborations with affordable brand Fashion Nova. Meanwhile, the 32-year-old rapper, who last released her album Invasion of Privacy in 2018, has been hinting at working on a new record.