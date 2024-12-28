Salman promises smashing comeback in intriguing 'Sikandar' teaser
The teaser of Salman Khan's upcoming film Sikandar is finally out! It was earlier supposed to be released on Friday but was postponed due to the passing of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh. The film, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, also stars Rashmika Mandanna and will be released on Eid next year. It's directed by AR Murugadoss.
The BGM packs a punch
The teaser shows Khan fighting a group of mysterious, masked men in a room, hinting at the action-heavy premise of the film. The BGM ties the whole teaser together, but the title track, played briefly in the clip, doesn't sound entirely satisfactory. The biggest highlight remains the cinematography and the striking color grading of the frames.
'Sikandar' marks reunion of Khan and producer Nadiadwala
Sikandar is an important project as it reunites Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick. After wrapping up Sikandar, Khan will begin shooting for Atlee's next directorial, tentatively titled A6, in Summer 2025. This will be Atlee's second Hindi film after Jawan.