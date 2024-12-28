Summarize Simplifying... In short A fan named Eshwar has threatened to end his life if the trailer for the upcoming action drama 'Game Changer' isn't released by New Year.

Despite the viral plea, the film's makers have yet to respond.

The movie, starring Kiara Advani and featuring Charan in dual roles, is set against a political backdrop and is eagerly awaited by fans.

'Game Changer' releases on January 10

Fan threatens suicide; demands 'Game Changer' trailer by New Year

By Isha Sharma 03:36 pm Dec 28, 202403:36 pm

What's the story In a shocking incident, a fan of Telugu actor Ram Charan has threatened suicide if the trailer of Charan's upcoming film Game Changer is not released soon. The fan, identified as Eshwar, wrote a letter in Telugu to the film's makers expressing his frustration. He pointed out that with only 13 days left for the movie's release, the makers haven't given any recent updates. The film releases on January 10.

Fan's plea

'You are not even considering the sentiments of fans...'

In his letter, Eshwar wrote in Telugu, "You are not even considering the sentiments of the fans. If you do not release a teaser or update by the end of this month or fail to share the trailer by New Year's occasion, I regret to inform you that I will be forced to take drastic measures, including ending my life." Titled "RIP Letter," the letter is now viral on social media.

Official response awaited

'Game Changer' makers yet to respond; film's release imminent

So far, the makers of Game Changer have not released an official statement on Eshwar's letter. The film, which also stars Kiara Advani, is directed by S Shankar. The team has released an action-heavy teaser and posters as part of the promotions, but the trailer is awaited. Game Changer is an action drama with a political backdrop and features Charan in dual roles: one as an IAS officer and another as a spirited man fighting for social justice.