Summarize Simplifying... In short Charles Shyer, the acclaimed director known for his work on 'Father of the Bride' and 'Private Benjamin', has passed away at 83.

Born into a Hollywood family, Shyer's career spanned five decades, including successful collaborations with his ex-wife, Nancy Meyers.

His recent works include the 2022 Netflix film 'The Noel Diary' and the upcoming 2023 film 'Best Christmas Ever!'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Charles Shyer has passed away aged 83

'Father of the Bride' director Charles Shyer dies at 83

By Isha Sharma 02:54 pm Dec 28, 202402:54 pm

What's the story Oscar-nominated Hollywood screenwriter, director, and producer Charles Shyer, known for his work on films like Private Benjamin, the 1991 remake of Father Of The Bride and its 1995 sequel Father Of The Bride II, has died, reported Deadline. He was 83. His cause of death has not been revealed. His family released a statement saying: "It's with an indescribably heavy heart that we share the news of our beloved father, Charles Shyer's passing."

Family statement

Shyer's family and children mourn his loss

Speaking to Deadline, the Meyers-Shyer family shared their grief: "His loss leaves an unfillable hole in our lives, but his legacy lives on through his children and the five decades of wonderful work he's left behind." They added, "We honor the extraordinary life he led and know there will never be another quite like him." Shyer is survived by four children, including filmmaker Hallie Meyers-Shyer.

Hollywood roots

Shyer's early life and entry into Hollywood

Born in Los Angeles, Shyer was the son of Lois Delaney-Melville Shyer, a production executive and film director who worked with D.W. Griffith. After attending UCLA, he won a Directors Guild of America (DGA) apprenticeship but soon shifted to writing after becoming an assistant to Garry Marshall and Jerry Belson on the hit TV series The Odd Couple.

Career highlights

Shyer's illustrious career and collaborations with Nancy Meyers

Shyer's Oscar nomination and WGA awards win were for the original screenplay for 1980's comedy hit, Private Benjamin. He co-wrote the film with Nancy Meyers and Harvey Miller. This was the start of many successful collaborations with Meyers, whom he married in 1990. Their joint projects included Irreconcilable Differences, Baby Boom, Father Of The BrideI and II, and I Love Trouble.

Later years

Shyer's post-divorce career and recent works

After his divorce from Meyers in 1999, Shyer took on solo projects. He directed and produced the 2001 period piece The Affair Of The Necklace and the 2004 remake of Alfie. His latest credits include writing and directing the 2022 Netflix film The Noel Diary and co-writing and producing the 2023 film Best Christmas Ever! May he rest in peace.