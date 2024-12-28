'Father of the Bride' director Charles Shyer dies at 83
Oscar-nominated Hollywood screenwriter, director, and producer Charles Shyer, known for his work on films like Private Benjamin, the 1991 remake of Father Of The Bride and its 1995 sequel Father Of The Bride II, has died, reported Deadline. He was 83. His cause of death has not been revealed. His family released a statement saying: "It's with an indescribably heavy heart that we share the news of our beloved father, Charles Shyer's passing."
Shyer's family and children mourn his loss
Speaking to Deadline, the Meyers-Shyer family shared their grief: "His loss leaves an unfillable hole in our lives, but his legacy lives on through his children and the five decades of wonderful work he's left behind." They added, "We honor the extraordinary life he led and know there will never be another quite like him." Shyer is survived by four children, including filmmaker Hallie Meyers-Shyer.
Shyer's early life and entry into Hollywood
Born in Los Angeles, Shyer was the son of Lois Delaney-Melville Shyer, a production executive and film director who worked with D.W. Griffith. After attending UCLA, he won a Directors Guild of America (DGA) apprenticeship but soon shifted to writing after becoming an assistant to Garry Marshall and Jerry Belson on the hit TV series The Odd Couple.
Shyer's illustrious career and collaborations with Nancy Meyers
Shyer's Oscar nomination and WGA awards win were for the original screenplay for 1980's comedy hit, Private Benjamin. He co-wrote the film with Nancy Meyers and Harvey Miller. This was the start of many successful collaborations with Meyers, whom he married in 1990. Their joint projects included Irreconcilable Differences, Baby Boom, Father Of The BrideI and II, and I Love Trouble.
Shyer's post-divorce career and recent works
After his divorce from Meyers in 1999, Shyer took on solo projects. He directed and produced the 2001 period piece The Affair Of The Necklace and the 2004 remake of Alfie. His latest credits include writing and directing the 2022 Netflix film The Noel Diary and co-writing and producing the 2023 film Best Christmas Ever! May he rest in peace.