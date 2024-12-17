Ustad Zakir Hussain passed away on Sunday

Adnan Sami-Zakir Hussain were to perform days before Ustad's demise

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:58 pm Dec 17, 202401:58 pm

What's the story Renowned singer Adnan Sami has expressed his deep sorrow over the passing of tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, whom he considered an "elder brother." In a heartfelt social media post, Sami revealed that they were scheduled to perform together in Mumbai on December 12. The concert was postponed due to Hussain's declining health and was rescheduled for March 2025. However, fate had other plans as the legendary musician passed away on Sunday.

Emotional tribute

'I'm completely shocked and devastated...'

Sami was shocked and devastated at Hussain's demise. He said, "Today I've lost an elder brother... A person who was always there for me no matter which part of the world he was, I always knew that he would be rooting for me." He added, "Whenever we met, we would pick up from where we left off as if no time had passed."

Shared memories

Sami reminisced about their musical journey together

Sami fondly remembered working with Hussain on his first album in 1986 and their "explosive" performances together. He wrote, "He was such an incredible source of encouragement. He was very generous." The singer also revealed that they had recently decided to perform more regularly again, with the first concert confirmed for December 12 in Mumbai.

Legacy

Hussain's death and legacy

Hussain, a celebrated tabla maestro, died at the age of 73 in San Francisco, California. His cause of death was idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease he had been undergoing treatment for. Sami ended his tribute by saying that "the music & legacy that Zakir Bhai has left behind will always beat in our hearts forever..."