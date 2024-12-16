Understanding idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, disease that claimed Zakir Hussain's life
Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla maestro, passed away in San Francisco at the age of 73 on Sunday. He died due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a serious chronic lung disease. IPF is a disease that affects the tissues surrounding the air sacs or alveoli in the lungs, making them thick and stiff for unknown reasons. This causes permanent scarring, called fibrosis, which progressively makes breathing difficult.
Risk factors and symptoms of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
The risk of developing IPF increases with age, smoking habits, and family history. Men are more commonly affected by this disease than women. Genetic factors also play a significant role in the development of IPF, with mutations in certain genes like MUC5B increasing susceptibility to the disease. Symptoms of this condition include shortness of breath, prolonged dry cough, joint and muscle pain, fatigue, and unexplained weight loss.
Treatment options for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
Currently, there is no known cure for IPF. However, treatments are available that can slow lung damage and improve quality of life. Medications such as Nintedanib or pirfenidone may enhance lung function and prevent acute exacerbations. Other treatment options include oxygen therapy and ventilator support. In some cases, a lung transplant may be considered despite potential complications like infection or organ rejection.
Lifestyle changes recommended for managing idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
Lifestyle modifications such as quitting smoking, maintaining a healthy diet, and regular exercise are recommended for managing IPF. Counseling and therapy can also help alleviate stress and anxiety associated with the disease. Current and past smokers, particularly those with emphysema, are at an increased risk. Furthermore, jobs that require prolonged exposure to pollutants, such as mining, farming, or construction, can increase vulnerability.