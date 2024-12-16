Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple is reportedly working on the AirTag 2, expected to launch in 2025, with a longer tracking range of around 200 feet, thanks to an improved chip.

The new AirTag will likely retain its current design but will feature a redesigned speaker for safety.

Dec 16, 2024

What's the story Apple is said to be launching the second-generation AirTag, codenamed AirTag 2, in mid-2025. The new device is expected to come with a much longer tracking range, courtesy of the use of Apple's second-generation Ultra-Wideband (UWB) chip, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported in his Power On newsletter. It debuted with the and the WiPhone 15atch Ultra 2, and will provide up to three times the range of its predecessor used in the original AirTag.

Enhanced tracking and safety features

The second-generation UWB chip is reportedly "on par with the one introduced in the iPhone 15," as per Gurman. This improvement may increase the tracking range to about 60 meters (around 200 feet), matching the Precision Finding feature on newer iPhone models. The AirTag 2 is also likely to come with a redesigned built-in speaker, tackling safety issues of possible misuse for stalking.

Despite the hardware improvements, any major design changes for the AirTag 2 are not expected. Gurman said that apart from the new chip and safety features, its look and feel will probably remain the same. The new device is said to be codenamed B589 and will be launched alongside a new smart home display. Since its launch, the AirTag has been popular for tracking belongings but has been criticized over privacy issues.