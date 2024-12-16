Apple AirTag 2 with longer tracking range expected in 2025
Apple is said to be launching the second-generation AirTag, codenamed AirTag 2, in mid-2025. The new device is expected to come with a much longer tracking range, courtesy of the use of Apple's second-generation Ultra-Wideband (UWB) chip, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported in his Power On newsletter. It debuted with the and the WiPhone 15atch Ultra 2, and will provide up to three times the range of its predecessor used in the original AirTag.
Enhanced tracking and safety features
The second-generation UWB chip is reportedly "on par with the one introduced in the iPhone 15," as per Gurman. This improvement may increase the tracking range to about 60 meters (around 200 feet), matching the Precision Finding feature on newer iPhone models. The AirTag 2 is also likely to come with a redesigned built-in speaker, tackling safety issues of possible misuse for stalking.
Design continuity and new codename
Despite the hardware improvements, any major design changes for the AirTag 2 are not expected. Gurman said that apart from the new chip and safety features, its look and feel will probably remain the same. The new device is said to be codenamed B589 and will be launched alongside a new smart home display. Since its launch, the AirTag has been popular for tracking belongings but has been criticized over privacy issues.