Apple users tired of AirPods Max issues. Time for recall?

What's the story Apple's premium over-the-ear headphones, the AirPods Max, are facing major backlash from users over ongoing Bluetooth connectivity issues and other operational problems. The headphones have been termed as a "nightmare" by disappointed customers. One user took to social media to complain that the AirPods Max are "the worst things I've ever purchased." Meanwhile, another customer called them their "worst buy this year." The frustration has grown so much that some are even calling for a product recall.

Apple users demand recall

One exasperated customer took to social media to express their discontent, "@Apple you seriously need to recall these... AirPods Max because they f--king suck." They further added, "I'm on my second pair and they still don't work. I'm not the only person complaining about this either. They literally never connect."

Users report frequent disconnection and poor fit

Several other users have also reported similar issues with their AirPods Max, including frequent disconnection and poor fit. One user complained about their device constantly connecting and disconnecting, while another expressed frustration over the headphones' Bluetooth issues. Some Reddit users have also criticized the headphone's design, stating that the headband stretches out quickly causing discomfort or pain.

Discontent leads to users abandoning AirPods Max

The persistent technical issues have prompted some users to ditch AirPods Max for other companies' products. One user declared their decision to permanently switch to Sony headphones after facing repeated issues with their Apple device. Another user slammed the headphones' battery life, saying "other than the noise cancelation, these headphones suck."

User shares potential solution

In light of the widespread discontent, one user has shared a potential solution to fix the issues with AirPods Max. The suggested method involves resetting the headphones in the Bluetooth settings of your phone, and starting a factory reset on the AirPods Max.