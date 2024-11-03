Will Google break up? What Pichai said about antitrust lawsuit
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has spoken up against the latest antitrust concerns during a recent earnings call. He said he was confident about Google's legal position and reiterated the company's commitment to making its products accessible. Pichai also said that Google will fight a recent ruling tooth and nail, stressing potential unintended consequences of the Department of Justice's (DOJ) proposals on the tech sector.
Pichai addresses potential contract losses and DOJ proposals
Responding to a question on possible contract losses with companies such as Apple, and remedies proposed by the DOJ in an antitrust case, Pichai reiterated Google's intent to defend these cases. "First of all, we plan to vigorously defend these cases. And some of the early proposals from the DOJ have been far reaching," he said. He also feared unintended consequences on the tech sector and American leadership.
Pichai reiterates Google's commitment to innovation
While not going into details (due to ongoing litigation), Pichai reiterated Google's commitment to innovation and consumer choice. "We have reached a position of success because we have deeply innovated, and we are continuing to do so," he said. "People have chosen us because they view it as the best product," Pichai added, underscoring Google's long-standing reputation as a leading search engine.
Pichai acknowledges scrutiny due to Google's scale
Pichai has previously admitted that scrutiny is unavoidable considering the scale and size of Google's business. He, however, stands strong on the company's commitment to innovation in the face of these antitrust rulings. This was reiterated in the earnings call, where he demonstrated his confidence in Google's legal position and emphasized the firm's commitment to making its products easily accessible.