Summarize Simplifying... In short After a decade, Google is retiring its underused sitelinks search box from all languages and countries starting November 21.

This move is part of Google's ongoing efforts to simplify its search results and integrate AI into its operations.

Despite the change, users who were unaware or seldom used this feature will not be affected. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The change will come into effect next year

Google retires the sitelinks search box after 10 years

By Mudit Dube 01:30 pm Oct 22, 202401:30 pm

What's the story In a major move, Google has announced that it will be killing the sitelinks search box, a feature that lets users search within particular websites. The change will come into effect on November 21, 2024. The decision comes more than a decade after the feature's launch and is due to a drastic decline in its usage over the years.

Official announcement

Google's statement on the feature removal

In an official statement, Google explained its decision: "It's been over 10 years since we initially announced the sitelinks search box in Google Search, and over time, we've noticed that usage has dropped." "With that, and to help simplify the search results, we'll be removing this visual element starting on November 21." By removing the underutilized feature, the tech giant aims to streamline its search results.

User experience

Impact of the change

The removal of the sitelinks search box won't impact users who didn't know about or rarely used this feature. After the November deadline, Google intends to stop showing the box in all languages and countries. The move comes as part of a series of changes being introduced by Google as it continues to integrate AI into its search engine operations and revamps its Search team.