Apple Pay is making transactions smoother by allowing users to scan a QR code on desktops to finalize payments.

Adding cards to Apple Wallet is now easier with the 'Tap to Provision' feature, where users can tap an NFC-enabled card against their phone.

Additionally, Apple Pay now supports third-party buy now, pay later services like Klarna, with plans to include more providers in the future.

The feature is enabled in the latest iOS/iPadOS updates

Apple Pay now supports third-party iOS and desktop browsers

By Akash Pandey 01:08 pm Oct 18, 202401:08 pm

What's the story Apple Pay, the popular digital wallet service, has expanded its compatibility to third-party iOS and desktop browsers. The development comes as part of a series of updates announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The new feature requires you to have either iOS 18 or iPadOS 18 installed on your iPhone or iPad. However, do note that this expanded compatibility is only available in select markets for now.

QR code

New payment completion method for desktop users

For those using Apple Pay on desktop computers, there's a new way of completing payments. Users will be prompted to scan a QR code with their iPhone or iPad to finalize the transaction. The feature, as Apple says, will make the payment process smoother and more convenient for users across platforms.

Card addition

Apple Wallet introduces 'Tap to Provision' feature

Adding supported cards to the Apple Wallet on your iPhone has been made easier with the introduction of the 'Tap to Provision' feature. The new function lets users tap an eligible NFC-enabled card against the back of their phone. However, in some cases, you may still have to enter the security code manually.

BNPL integration

Support for 3rd-party BNPL services begins

Apple Pay has begun supporting third-party buy now, pay later (BNPL) services. The integration starts with Klarna, a popular BNPL service in the US and UK. Apple plans to add more installment payment options in the future from providers like Citi, Synchrony and eligible Apple Pay issuers via Fiserv in the US. US-based Apple Pay users can also redeem rewards on eligible Discover credit cards at checkout, with plans for expanded support from other issuers and countries in the pipeline.