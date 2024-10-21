Summarize Simplifying... In short Google Chrome has enhanced its 'Listen to this page' feature, now offering uninterrupted audio playback even when users switch apps.

The update includes user-friendly controls for audio timing and playback speed, and a choice of 10 voices for a personalized experience.

This move levels Chrome with Safari's similar feature, making it a strong contender in the mobile browser market with advanced accessibility features. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The latest feature is part of Chrome 130 update

Google Chrome can now read webpages aloud in 10 voices

By Akash Pandey 10:42 am Oct 21, 202410:42 am

What's the story Google Chrome is making itself more accessible on Android with a new feature called 'Listen to this page.' First announced by Google as part of last month's Android feature drop, it is now being rolled out via the Chrome 130 update. The feature was first spotted in June under an experimental flag but had limited functionality, much like YouTube Music's operation.

Feature upgrade

Improved functionality and user experience

Since its initial release, the 'Listen to this page' feature has been greatly improved. As 9to5Google reported, it can now continue playing audio even when users leave the Chrome app or switch to other apps. This way, it offers a seamless experience, letting you enjoy uninterrupted audio while multitasking on your devices.

Playback control

User-friendly controls and customization options

When an article is open in Chrome, the reader menu shows up at the bottom of the page. If you switch to a different app, media controls show up in quick settings. These let you play/pause audio, jump to a specific part of the page, or adjust audio timing by 10 seconds. Also, tapping on the reader in Chrome lets you modify playback speed from 0.5x up to 4x, and choose from 10 different voices for a personalized listening experience.

Market competition

Google Chrome's new feature competes with Safari

Google has also added a dedicated play button for webpages. You can activate it by long pressing on the new tab icon, selecting edit shortcut, and changing it to 'Listen to this page.' With these latest updates, Chrome is finally on par with Safari's Listen to Page feature that offers similar functionality. This move makes Google Chrome a strong competitor in the market of mobile browsers with advanced accessibility features.