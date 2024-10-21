Summarize Simplifying... In short The latest Android 15 update is causing serious issues for Pixel 6 users, with some reporting their devices becoming completely unresponsive or even bricked.

The exact cause is unknown, but it's not the first time an Android update has caused problems for Pixel users.

Until Google provides an official response, it's recommended to hold off on updating.

The issue has been reported by several users

Don't update! Android 15 is making Pixel 6 devices unresponsive

By Akash Pandey 05:36 pm Oct 21, 202405:36 pm

What's the story Google's latest Android 15 update for Pixel devices is reportedly bricking some Pixel 6 models. The issue, which has been reported by several users on Reddit, leaves their devices completely unresponsive or "bricked." For the uninitiated, a bricked device is one that has been rendered as useless as a brick due to software or hardware issues.

Past problems

Pixel 6's history of post-update issues

Notably, this isn't the first time Pixel 6 devices have been plagued by problems after an Android update. Previously, users were locked out of their storage after an Android 14 update, while factory resets made many devices unresponsive. The latest issue with the Android 15 update appears to be more severe, leaving certain users with completely bricked devices.

Reddit reports

User experiences with latest update

Reddit users have taken to the platform to share their experiences with the Android 15 update, and how it has impacted their Pixel 6 devices. Two users reported that their phones became unresponsive after enabling the Private Space facility. One user, GegoByte, saw their handset bricking immediately after opening an app within Private Space. Another user, Homer_95, said their phone suddenly died during regular use despite having enough battery remaining.

Investigation

Troubleshooting efforts and potential causes

The affected users have reported their Pixel 6 devices as "completely dead," with normal troubleshooting methods such as holding the Power and Volume Down buttons or connecting to a computer doing nothing. At first, it was speculated that user profiles could be the culprit, just like with the Android 14 update. However, as more reports of random bricking after the update came in, the exact cause remains unknown.

Broader issues

Wider impact and Google's response awaited

The number of affected devices indicates that you should be careful before updating. This isn't a one-off case either as other Google devices also appear to be facing issues with Android 15. Just recently, Pixel 8 Pro users reported problems with the back gesture. We're still waiting for an official word from Google on these issues.