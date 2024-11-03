Summarize Simplifying... In short The Samsung S25 will feature A/B software updates, a system that allows for seamless transitions to new software without any downtime.

Unlike the Galaxy S24, which requires a full-system reboot, this process reduces disruption during large updates.

As of now, only A55 5G supports this update system among Samsung devices

Samsung S25 to support A/B software updates: What is it

By Mudit Dube 02:49 pm Nov 03, 2024

What's the story Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 series may be the first flagship smartphone from the company to offer seamless A/B software updates, leaker Chun Bhai has claimed. This feature, already available on Google Pixel phones, allows users to continue using their device while the Android update is applied in the background. As of now, only the Galaxy A55 5G supports this update system among Samsung devices.

How does the A/B update system work?

The A/B update system works by keeping one storage partition (A or B) active at a time to run the OS. When new software is loaded, it's installed on the inactive partition. Once that's done, the device reboots into the updated partition, seamlessly transitioning into new software without any downtime. This way, you get faster updates and reduced downtime as you can continue using your device during an update.

A/B updates ensure reliability and smooth user experience

The A/B update system also improves reliability as in the event of a failed update, the phone can reboot into the previous working partition. This results in a smoother user experience that's more efficient and satisfying. The current method employed on the Galaxy S24 line involves a full-system reboot, requiring the device to restart completely—a process that can take several minutes and is less efficient due to its disruptive nature during large updates.