Summarize Simplifying... In short ISRO is preparing for the Gaganyaan unmanned mission, with ships carrying scientists set to be stationed in the Pacific and North Atlantic Oceans for tracking.

These ships, equipped with advanced technology, will be linked to Bengaluru's MOX-ISTRAC and SCC-ISTRAC.

The team will oversee equipment setup and operation, aiming to reach the observation point two days before the mission's start for any necessary adjustments. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Gaganyaan mission is slated for March 2025

Here's when ISRO will launch vital Gaganyaan unmanned mission

By Mudit Dube 03:14 pm Nov 25, 202403:14 pm

What's the story The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for the launch of its Gaganyaan unmanned mission in March 2025. The historic event will be observed from the Pacific and North Atlantic Oceans. The successful execution of this mission is vital for India's ambitious manned space project, slated for 2026.

Observation strategy

ISRO to monitor mission from Pacific, North Atlantic oceans

ISRO also plans to station ships carrying scientists at observation points in the Pacific and North Atlantic Oceans. These vessels will be instrumental in tracking the progress of the unmanned mission. Each ship will be manned by eight ISRO scientists, who are expected to sail for at least two weeks before reaching their designated locations.

Tech setup

Ships to be equipped with advanced technology for mission support

The ships will be equipped with advanced technology to support crew operations during the mission. ISRO plans to set up hybrid communication circuits linking the ships with MOX-ISTRAC and SCC-ISTRAC in Bengaluru. A consignment including a shipborne terminal (SBT), electronic equipment, MV-SAT antennas, and related subsystems will be sent from ISTRAC for installation on these chartered vessels.

Shipment details

ISRO's consignment to be dispatched from nearest Indian port

The ISRO ISTRAC consignment will be sent to an observation point in the North Atlantic Ocean from the nearest Indian port. It will then proceed to a New York port by cargo. Thereafter, a chartered vessel will leave from New York to the specified location in the North Atlantic Ocean, traveling 3,000km in an estimated journey time of 13-14 days.

Team responsibilities

ISRO team to oversee equipment setup on vessel's deck

An ISRO team of eight officials will board the vessel in New York and head to the observation point. All of ISRO's equipment will be installed on the vessel's deck, under the supervision of this team. The scientists will travel with the equipment on the chartered boat, supporting the mission and possibly operating the equipment daily on the way to their destination.

Arrival schedule

Vessel to arrive at observation point 2 days before mission

The vessel will reach the observation point in North Atlantic and Pacific Oceans at least two days before the mission's start date. It will stay there for three days, during which, the dynamic positioning system will be activated for a few sessions, adding up to a maximum of around 15 hours. This way, ISRO will have enough time to make any necessary adjustments before Gaganyaan's unmanned mission launch.