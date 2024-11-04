Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple is reportedly planning to upgrade its MacBook Pro with an OLED display, which could make the device thinner and lighter.

The new models are expected to feature a more powerful chipset, increased RAM, nano-texture display options, and built-in USB-C ports supporting Thunderbolt 5 for faster data transfer.

This move is part of Apple's ambition to lead the tech industry with the slimmest and lightest devices.

The new model will also sport a thinner design

Apple's MacBook Pro may finally get an OLED display

By Akash Pandey 12:27 pm Nov 04, 202412:27 pm

What's the story Apple's MacBook Pro lineup could see some major changes by 2026 including an OLED display and a sleeker design. This means until at least 2025, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will stick with mini-LED displays, as predicted by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and display expert Ross Young. The move from mini-LED to OLED tech is expected to bring several benefits including enhanced brightness, higher contrast ratio with deeper blacks, and better power efficiency for longer battery life.

Design overhaul

In pursuit of a thinner MacBook Pro design

Along with the display upgrade, Apple is also said to be working on making the MacBook Pro thinner over the next few years. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple wants to create a class of devices that "should be the thinnest and lightest products in their categories across the whole tech industry." The shift to OLED could help in achieving a more slimmer design. Each pixel in an OLED display emits its own light, eliminating the need for an additional backlight.

New features

MacBook Pro 2024: A look at the latest upgrades

The latest MacBook Pro models pack a more powerful chipset and more RAM in the base variant. The M4 laptops now ship with at least 16GB RAM while the M4 Pro and M4 Max variants get 24GB RAM. They also bring nano-texture display options and built-in USB-C ports supporting Thunderbolt 5 for transfer speeds of up to 120GB/s.