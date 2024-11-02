Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple has initiated a service program to address a camera issue in iPhone 14 Plus models sold between April 2023 and April 2024.

Apple launches service program for iPhone 14 Plus camera issue

By Mudit Dube 04:35 pm Nov 02, 202404:35 pm

What's the story Apple has launched a new service program to fix a 'rear camera issue' found on select iPhone 14 Plus models. As part of the problem, a "very small percentage" of units may not show preview of the rear camera. This is Apple's first such service program since 2021 when it introduced an repair initiative for an earpiece speaker issue in select iPhone 12 models.

Service program targets specific iPhone 14 Plus models

The service program is only applicable to iPhone 14 Plus models sold between April 10, 2023 and April 28, 2024. This means the issue could affect a year's worth of these devices. Notably, the problem didn't appear immediately after the iPhone 14 Plus's launch in September 2022 but became evident later.

Apple offers free repair for eligible devices

If you own a potentially affected iPhone 14 Plus model, you can check its eligibility for the service program by entering its serial number on Apple's website. If it is confirmed to be impacted, Apple has promised to fix the issue free of charge, as long as the device hasn't been damaged otherwise. The company promises this program will cover eligible models for three years after their original purchase date.

Refunds and repair options under Apple's service program

For customers who have already paid for repairs related to this particular issue, Apple is providing refunds on request. If a device qualifies for servicing under this program, the company will first verify its eligibility. Customers can select from a number of repair options including visiting an Apple Authorized Service Provider, making an appointment at an Apple Retail Store or arranging mail-in service via Apple Repair Center.