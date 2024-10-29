Summarize Simplifying... In short Spiritual leader Jaya Kishori, known for her teachings on non-materialism, has faced criticism for owning luxury items like a ₹2L Dior bag and a Rolex watch.

Despite the backlash, Kishori maintains she's a "normal girl" who hasn't renounced worldly desires, sparking debates about materialism in spiritual communities.

Jaya Kishori addresses ₹2L Dior bag controversy: What is it

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:25 pm Oct 29, 202405:25 pm

What's the story Spiritual orator and singer Jaya Kishori has addressed the backlash she faced for carrying a luxury Dior handbag. The bag, a Dior Book Tote worth over ₹2 lakh, was seen with her at an airport. The incident stirred controversy as Kishori preaches non-materialism and detachment. Speaking to ANI, she clarified that her bag was "purely a customized fabric bag" and stressed she doesn't use leather products.

Spiritual perspective

Kishori clarifies her stance on materialism

Kishori further tackled the controversy by saying, "I am not a sadhvi, haven't renounced anything." She called herself a "normal girl" who asks youngsters to work hard and earn money for a comfortable life. The spiritual leader reiterated she has never asked anyone to completely renounce worldly desires. Despite her clarifications, social media users remained skeptical about her lifestyle choices in contrast with her teachings on non-materialism.

Public scrutiny

Social media users question Kishori's lifestyle choices

Despite Kishori's clarifications, some social media users accused her of hypocrisy for owning expensive items like the Dior bag and a Rolex watch while preaching non-materialism. Others questioned the authenticity of her message considering her lifestyle choices. One user pointed out, "The preacher, who speaks about worshiping cows, is using a bag from a company that makes its products from cow leather."

Personal journey

Kishori's journey into spirituality and public expectations

Kishori's foray into spirituality started at the age of seven in Kolkata, where she was born as Jaya Sharma. Her early upbringing in religious values paved her way as a motivational figure who preaches simple living. However, recent events have left some followers questioning the gap between her preachings and personal choices. The controversy sheds light on debates around materialism in spiritual communities and how leaders balance personal choices with public expectations.