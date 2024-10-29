Summarize Simplifying... In short Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir are now using advanced M4 guns equipped with thermal rifle scopes, offering high-resolution video, WiFi, GPS, image stabilization, and range finders.

In a recent operation, the army also discovered the use of Steyr AUG rifles, known for their reliability and accuracy, a shift from the previous use of pistols and AK series rifles.

These developments indicate a significant upgrade in the weaponry used by terrorists in the region. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Terrorists are using advanced weapons in J&K

J&K terrorists equipped with deadlier, more precise weaponry

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:40 pm Oct 29, 202404:40 pm

What's the story Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir have considerably upgraded their arsenal with sophisticated weapons and high-tech attachments, reports said. These advancements include ballistic calculators, image-range finders, and night vision devices. Security forces have noted that these enhancements allow terrorists to carry out more accurate strikes from a considerable distance and in low-light conditions.

Weaponry upgrade

M4 guns with advanced features used in recent attacks

A senior officer involved in counter-terrorism operations revealed that terrorists are now using M4 guns with thermal rifle scopes. The scopes come with high-resolution video, WiFi, GPS, image stabilization, and range finders. The officer also suggested that "these guns likely have ballistic calculators and may include gun-mounted cameras to record shooting incidents."

New findings

Steyr AUG rifles discovered in June operation

In June, the Army foiled an infiltration bid on the LoC in Keran sector, killing two foreign terrorists. From them, a Steyr AUG assault rifle was recovered. This kind of rifle is usually employed by Austrian armed forces for its reliability and accuracy. A senior CRPF official observed that till last year, terrorists mostly used pistols, while senior commanders opted for AK series rifles.