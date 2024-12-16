This WhatsApp feature automatically deletes voice messages after listening once
WhatsApp's "View Once" capability enables photos and videos to self-destruct after being seen once. Interestingly, the platform offers a similar privacy feature for voice messages, enhancing privacy while sharing sensitive information over audio. Users can send voice notes marked with a "one-time" icon, which means they can only be played once.
Take a look at the process
To use the "View Once" feature for voice messages: Simply go to the conversation, press and hold the microphone next to the text field, then slide upwards to lock it. While in lock mode, once you finish recording, tap the "View Once" icon (represented by an encircled "1"), and click the send button.
Practical applications of the feature
The "View Once" feature for voice messages is not just a privacy tool but also has practical applications. It could be used when reading out credit card details to a friend or planning a surprise. This way, you can share sensitive information over voice message with added peace of mind, knowing that the message will disappear after being played once. WhatsApp promises that the voice messages are protected with end-to-end encryption by default.